Maha govt formation tussle: Shiv Sena to lodge its MLAs in hotel for two days

Shiv Sena MLAs will be safely lodged in a hotel here for next two days, said party leader Gulabrao Patil on Thursday.

Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil talking to ANI in Mumbai on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

The move came after Shiv Sena MLAs met party Chief Uddhav Thackeray here at his residence "Matoshree" on Thursday. "We (Shiv Sena MLAs) will be staying at Hotel Rangsharda for next 2 days. We will do whatever Uddhav Sahab asks us to do," said Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil.

The meeting came amidst the reports that Shiv Sena MLAs are being shifted to a resort to prevent any attempts of poaching, which the party had brushed aside as "rumours" while asserting that Shiv Sena legislators are committed to the party and there is no need to do so. Shiv Sena is apparently putting all its weight behind its demand of making Aaditya Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

As the deadline of November 9 for government formation in Maharashtra is approaching fast, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster's post for 2.5 years. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

