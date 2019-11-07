Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers
The lawyers greeted the people coming to the Saket court with flowers on Thursday, even as the dispute between lawyers and police continues.
The lawyers greeted the people coming to the Saket court with flowers on Thursday, even as the dispute between lawyers and police continues. The Saket Court opened its doors to the public today, although the lawyers have said that they will continue to protest against the police.
This comes after the common people, who had dates and hearings pending at the Saket court expressed their displeasure with the ongoing lawyers' protest at the court complex on Wednesday, as the protesting lawyers stopped them from entering the court premises. A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)
Also Read: BCD announces compensation for lawyers injured in clash with police at Tis Hazari court
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- lawyers
- Delhi
- people
- Saket
- public
- cops
- police officials
- court premises
ALSO READ
S.Korea urges public to stop using liquid e-cigarettes
Terror needs to be eradicated for people to enjoy rights, Indian-American attorney tells US Congress
Over 13 people, 150 animals killed in 6 days in K'taka floods
Union Cabinet clears proposal to give ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, says Prakash Javadekar.
ICRC calls to improve fate of displaced people by ratifying Kampala Convention