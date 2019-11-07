International Development News
Delhi: Saket court opens doors amid protests; lawyers greet people with flowers

The lawyers greeted the people coming to the Saket court with flowers on Thursday, even as the dispute between lawyers and police continues.

The lawyers at Saket court greet people with flowers on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

The lawyers greeted the people coming to the Saket court with flowers on Thursday, even as the dispute between lawyers and police continues. The Saket Court opened its doors to the public today, although the lawyers have said that they will continue to protest against the police.

This comes after the common people, who had dates and hearings pending at the Saket court expressed their displeasure with the ongoing lawyers' protest at the court complex on Wednesday, as the protesting lawyers stopped them from entering the court premises. A clash had broken out on November 2 between lawyers and cops over an alleged parking issue at Tis Hazari court in which several police officials and lawyers were injured. (ANI)

Also Read: BCD announces compensation for lawyers injured in clash with police at Tis Hazari court

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

