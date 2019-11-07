International Development News
Development News Edition

Goa: DGS panel to oversee offloading of naphtha from ship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 17:05 IST
Goa: DGS panel to oversee offloading of naphtha from ship

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) will form a five-member committee to oversee offloading of naphtha from the unmanned vessel which has run aground off Goa coast since October 24. Addressing the media here, Sawant said the five-member committee will include state chief secretary who will oversee offloading of naphtha from the grounded ship.

"Our first priority is to remove naphtha from the ship. The DGS has been briefed about it and will be taking full responsibility of the operations," he said, adding that the date for the operation has not been finalised yet. A Singapore-based firm will be part of the salvage operation of the ship.

The process is taking time because proper care has to be taken to ensure that the naphtha is offloaded safely from the vessel, the chief minister said. An unmanned vessel carrying 2,000 tonnes of naphtha, 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel has been grounded off Goa coast since October 24..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Regular physical activity lowers fracture risk in older women: Study

Keeping the body moving through physical activity does not only ensure the overall well-being, but it also reduces the risk of hip or any other fracture in older women. The study highlighting the comprehensive evaluation of physical activit...

Hemp for Health: A Nutrition Filled Read With the Hemp Horizons

Hemp, or more specifically industrial hemp, is a plant from the Cannabis family, which is used particularly for creating a range of industrial products, ranging from clothes to bags, paper, skincare products, biofuel etc. The market disrup...

Women Scientists’ & Entrepreneurs Conclave inaugurated as part of IISF

The Women Scientists Entrepreneurs Conclave, which was inaugurated as a part of India International Science Festival IISF 2019 in Kolkata today, highlighted the importance of networking to enhance the representation of women in science and...

Saffronisation of Valluvar is to divert public attention: CPIM

The recent incident of saffronisation of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar was part of the tactics of the BJP to divert peoples attention from issues such as unemployment and economic slowdown, CPI M politburo member G Ramakrishnan said on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019