Goa: DGS panel to oversee offloading of naphtha from ship

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) will form a five-member committee to oversee offloading of naphtha from the unmanned vessel which has run aground off Goa coast since October 24. Addressing the media here, Sawant said the five-member committee will include state chief secretary who will oversee offloading of naphtha from the grounded ship.

"Our first priority is to remove naphtha from the ship. The DGS has been briefed about it and will be taking full responsibility of the operations," he said, adding that the date for the operation has not been finalised yet. A Singapore-based firm will be part of the salvage operation of the ship.

The process is taking time because proper care has to be taken to ensure that the naphtha is offloaded safely from the vessel, the chief minister said. An unmanned vessel carrying 2,000 tonnes of naphtha, 50 tonnes of heavy oil and 19 tonnes of diesel has been grounded off Goa coast since October 24..

