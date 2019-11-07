International Development News
Development News Edition

Engine of Ajmer-Puri Express catches fire, no casualty

  PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 07-11-2019 18:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:26 IST
The engine of Ajmer-Puri Express on Thursday caught fire near Handapa railway station in Odishas Angul district, railway officials said. However, there was no report of any casualty, the official said.

The station manager of Handapa Station in the Angul- Sambalpur section of the East Coast Railway, detected the smoke coming out of the engine of the 18422 Ajmer-Puri Express. The smoke was detected at about 1315 hours when train was approaching Handapa railway station. The station master immediately detained the train and the engine was detached from the train, the official said adding that fire was extinguished at about 1350 hours.

Another engine was used to run the train which left Handapa station at about 1440 hours. The train was delayed by about 90 minutes, the official said replying to a question. The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, the official said adding..

