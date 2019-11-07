International Development News
Two Army jawans 'honey-trapped' by Pakistani spy agencies arrested

Two Indian Army personnel, Lance Naik Ravi Verma and Sepoy Vichitra Behera, have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police after they were honey-trapped by Pakistani spy agencies through social media.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two Indian Army personnel, Lance Naik Ravi Verma and Sepoy Vichitra Behera, have been arrested by the Rajasthan Police after they were honey-trapped by Pakistani spy agencies through social media. During the investigation, it emerged that the two personnel were involved with one Facebook ID with the name of 'Seerat' that was posing as a woman to honey-trap the two jawans, Army sources said.

The two jawans were arrested by the Rajasthan Police in a joint operation by the intelligence bureau and the state CID after they caught the two fellows chatting with the same ID for some time, the sources added. Against this backdrop of the number of virtual honey trapping cases, the sources said the Indian Army had issued an advisory in mid-October on the modus operandi of Pakistan intelligence operatives' attempts to gain intelligence through social media and other means.

The force in its advisory had also warned the troops against Sharing information or having any relations with unknown people on social media. The force has also warned the personnel against trusting any fake babas or insurance agents who might try to trap them.

Both the jawans belong to the same unit deployed in Pokhran of Rajasthan and were arrested. Over suspicious activities of Behera, CID Intelligence on the direction of Additional DCP, Intelligence, kept a watch on Behera. During the process, it came to the knowledge that Behera was in touch with the Pakistani agent through Facebook and WhatsApp and was sharing information and asked for money in return. (ANI)

