Shripad Naik briefed on preparedness of Southern Command of Indian Army

Hon'ble Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM), Shri Shripad Yesso Naik visited Headquarters Southern Command, Pune on 05 November 2019 and was briefed on the operational preparedness of one of the largest Command of Indian Army, spread over 11 states and four Union Territories including an island territory. Southern Command has the responsibility of safeguarding 1,240 Kilometers long International Border and 7,516 Kilometers of Coastline. The Hon'ble RRM was received by Lieutenant General SK Saini, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Southern Command.

Hon'ble RRM complimented Southern Command for its professionalism and dedication towards duty while safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation. He also congratulated the formation for its outstanding support and positive response in providing assistance to the civil administration in overcoming various disasters/challenges in peninsular India.

(With Inputs from PIB)