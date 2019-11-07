International Development News
Ensure strict action against illegal hoarding of onions: UP chief secy to officials

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 18:42 IST
Ensure strict action against illegal hoarding of onions: UP chief secy to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Thursday directed officials concerned to ensure strict action against illegal hoarding of onions. "It is the responsibility of the officials of the departments concerned to make onions available to general public at a reasonable and minimum price and action should be taken against those hoarding them illegally," an official release said quoting the chief secretary.

Onion prices have shot up to Rs 80/kg in the retail market. Keeping in view the demand of onions in the state, Tiwari directed to import onions from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states.

In a meeting with the principal secretary of horticulture and food processing, food commissioner and others, he stressed that onions should be made available to people at reasonable and minimum price. He also directed the principal secretary of Horticulture Department to convene a meeting with the officials concerned on a daily basis in order to provide onions at minimum cost and intimate him about the day to day progress.

