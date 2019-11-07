Kerala to have 4 more women police stations

Kerala government has given sanction to open four more women police stations in the state. They are to come up in Pathnamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts, where there are no women police stations at present, a press release said.

State police chief Loknath Behera has instructed district chiefs to find out appropriate buildings for setting up the new police stations. Presently, there are 10 women police stations in the state..

