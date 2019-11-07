International Development News
Development News Edition

India, Indonesia joint naval exercise 'Samudra Shakti' underway in Bay of Bengal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 19:28 IST
India, Indonesia joint naval exercise 'Samudra Shakti' underway in Bay of Bengal

Anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kamorta is jointly exercising with Indonesian warship KRI Usman Harun, a multi-role corvette, in the Bay of Bengal as part of an ongoing bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti', officials said. The joint exercises include, manoeuvres, surface warfare exercises, air defence exercises, weapon firing drills, helicopter operations and boarding operations.

"INS Kamorta, an anti-submarine warfare corvette, is jointly exercising with Indonesian warship KRI Usman Harun, a multi-role corvette in the Bay of Bengal as part of the ongoing Indian Navy-Indonesian Navy bilateral exercise 'Samudra Shakti' from November 6-7," the Indian Navy said in a statement. KRI Usman Harun arrived at Visakhapatnam on November 4 to participate in the second edition of Ex 'Samudra Shakti'.

The harbour phase, which was conducted on November 4-5, included professional interactions in the form of subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE), cross deck visits, simulator drills, planning conferences, sports fixtures and social interactions, officials said. Indonesian Ambassador to India Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro witnessed some of the activities of the harbour phase at Visakhapatnam, the Navy said.

The ambassador held discussions with Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, along with Indonesian Navy Delegation headed by Cmde Yayan Sofiyan, Commander of Security Task Force of Indonesian Fleet Command on issues of mutual maritime interest in the region, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

In Helsinki, low-carbon ratings aim to make choosing green easier

By Anna Scholz-Carlson LONDON, Nov 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Residents and visitors looking for the most climate-friendly places to eat, shop or find entertainment in Finlands capital can now get quick advice to compare options.A pilot...

France gambles on privatisation drive with lottery stake sale

The French government has launched its biggest wave of privatizations in more than a decade, kicking off the process with the sale of the majority of its stake in the national lottery monopoly. President Emmanuel Macrons pro-business govern...

All 39 victims found dead in UK truck were Vietnamese: police

London, Nov 7 AFP British police on Thursday said all 39 bodies found inside a refrigerated truck in southeast England last month had now been identified as Vietnamese nationals.Essex Police, the local force investigating the gruesome disco...

Delhi's air 'very poor' again due to high humidity

After a brief relief, the national capitals air quality plunged to the very poor category again on Thursday because of high humidity following light rain, officials said. Delhi had been breathing relatively less polluted air for three days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019