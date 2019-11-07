NSOIM deliberates on taking technology to masses

Director of CSIR-CGCRI, Dr K Muraleedharan on Thursday stressed the need for capacity building, institutional collaborations and knowledge-sharing by organisations for taking technologies to masses. Inaugurating the National Social Organization and Institution Meet (NSOIM) as part of the India International India Science festival, he elaborated on the role of CSIR - Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI) in taking technologies to masses which he said is essential for the development of our country.

He said it is more imperative as a huge population still resides in villages. Special Advisor of Vijnana Bharathi, A Jayakumar said the objective of NSOIM Meet is to engage the science-oriented organisations and institutions, especially grassroots level voluntary organisations to connect with the masses by simple use of science and technology.

The objective of the NSOIM Meet is to engage the science-oriented organisations and institutions, especially grassroots voluntary developmental organizations, in nation building through the intervention of science and technology. This three-day meet aims to deliberate on innovative ideas and technologies, methodologies and products developed by R&D institutions that are beneficial for the masses.

Scientist at DST, Dr Sunil K Agarwal elaborated about the support provided by the Society for Equity, Empowerment & Development (SEED) division to the organizations and institutions who intend to work on grassroot levels for the betterment of rural population by using technological means. Dr Sunil Chaturvedi, Working Chairman of Vibha Vani, talked about the work done by Vibha-Vani and the need for capacity building, institutional collaborations and knowledge-sharing by social organizations and institutions for the welfare of larger masses.

Dr Anil Rajvanashi from the Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) Maharashtra said that poor access to electricity, no clean drinking water, lack of toilets and few avenues of employment are major issues in rural India. Elaborating on NARI's efforts to overcome these challenges, he mentioned about the technologies such as an environment-friendly cooking stove, solar water purifiers, motor-assisted cycle rickshaw and battery-powered small farm machines and so on developed by NARI.

Joint Director, ICAR-IARI, Dr JP Sharma, who chaired the session, said that food production is sufficient, however, it is important that a farmer is trained in value addition and business skills which can help him increase his income and bring about rural prosperity. Subhash Tamboli, Executive director AFARM said that sustainable development goals need to be realized for the prosperity of the nation.

Dr SP Gon Chaudhary from NB Institute of Rural technology, Kolkata discussed the work of the institute in providing the rural communities access to sustainable light, cooking fuel options, access to clean water and banking through solar technologies..

