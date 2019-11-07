International Development News
Development News Edition

NSOIM deliberates on taking technology to masses

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:05 IST
NSOIM deliberates on taking technology to masses

Director of CSIR-CGCRI, Dr K Muraleedharan on Thursday stressed the need for capacity building, institutional collaborations and knowledge-sharing by organisations for taking technologies to masses. Inaugurating the National Social Organization and Institution Meet (NSOIM) as part of the India International India Science festival, he elaborated on the role of CSIR - Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CSIR-CGCRI) in taking technologies to masses which he said is essential for the development of our country.

He said it is more imperative as a huge population still resides in villages. Special Advisor of Vijnana Bharathi, A Jayakumar said the objective of NSOIM Meet is to engage the science-oriented organisations and institutions, especially grassroots level voluntary organisations to connect with the masses by simple use of science and technology.

The objective of the NSOIM Meet is to engage the science-oriented organisations and institutions, especially grassroots voluntary developmental organizations, in nation building through the intervention of science and technology. This three-day meet aims to deliberate on innovative ideas and technologies, methodologies and products developed by R&D institutions that are beneficial for the masses.

Scientist at DST, Dr Sunil K Agarwal elaborated about the support provided by the Society for Equity, Empowerment & Development (SEED) division to the organizations and institutions who intend to work on grassroot levels for the betterment of rural population by using technological means. Dr Sunil Chaturvedi, Working Chairman of Vibha Vani, talked about the work done by Vibha-Vani and the need for capacity building, institutional collaborations and knowledge-sharing by social organizations and institutions for the welfare of larger masses.

Dr Anil Rajvanashi from the Nimbkar Agricultural Research Institute (NARI) Maharashtra said that poor access to electricity, no clean drinking water, lack of toilets and few avenues of employment are major issues in rural India. Elaborating on NARI's efforts to overcome these challenges, he mentioned about the technologies such as an environment-friendly cooking stove, solar water purifiers, motor-assisted cycle rickshaw and battery-powered small farm machines and so on developed by NARI.

Joint Director, ICAR-IARI, Dr JP Sharma, who chaired the session, said that food production is sufficient, however, it is important that a farmer is trained in value addition and business skills which can help him increase his income and bring about rural prosperity. Subhash Tamboli, Executive director AFARM said that sustainable development goals need to be realized for the prosperity of the nation.

Dr SP Gon Chaudhary from NB Institute of Rural technology, Kolkata discussed the work of the institute in providing the rural communities access to sustainable light, cooking fuel options, access to clean water and banking through solar technologies..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Raymond creates new consumer biz co;parent to focus on realty

In a major rejig, textile player Raymond on Thursday announced hiving off the consumer and lifestyle businesses into a separate entity that will be publicly traded valued at around USD 1 billion. The company also announced a preferential a...

Stung by WeWork, SoftBank boss Son charts more cautious IPO course

Fresh from the WeWork debacle, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says he now aims to be more cautious about the timings of IPOs, a shift that could squeeze the Japanese companys funding and increase its reliance on its lower-growth telecom busines...

Bolivia ruling party slams 'shameful' violence as both sides point blame

Bolivias government slammed shameful violence that led to scores being injured and one killed on Wednesday in protests over a contentious presidential election last month, blaming clashes on the opposition as anger rises on both sides. Gove...

Erdogan says Turkey will let refugees into Europe if EU does not support it

Turkey will have to open the doors to Europe for Syrian refugees unless the European Union provides Ankara with enough support, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, adding that Turkey could not carry that burden alone.Turkey aims to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019