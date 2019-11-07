International Development News
NRC: Cong delegation meets inmates at Silchar detention centre

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:28 IST
  • Created: 07-11-2019 20:28 IST
A Congress delegation visited a detention centre at Silchar central jail in Assam on Thursday and met some of the inmates who are there due to lack of documents to prove their citizenship during the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updation exercise. The delegation included senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Manickam Tagore, Jitendra Singh, Ripun Bora and Sushmita Dev.

"48 genuine Indian citizens not having 'proper' papers. 17 from Bangladesh who strayed in and want to go back but are not being accepted, and 6 from Myanmar who don't want to go back. A very depressing and sobering experience...," Ramesh tweeted after the visit. Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora also said that he visited the detention camp at Silchar central jail and met the people detained as foreigner.

