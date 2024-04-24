Sampla Asserts Continued BJP Support Amidst Leadership Transitions

Senior BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday met former MP Vijay Sampla, who was apparently upset after he was denied the party ticket from the Hoshiarpur (reserve) Lok Sabha constituency.

It was the second visit of a senior party leader days after Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar met Sampla.

Sampla, the former Union minister, was apparently expecting the party ticket from Hoshiarpur but the BJP fielded Anita Som Parkash, the wife of sitting MP and Union Minister Som Parkash, from the constituency.

Rupani, who is the BJP's Punjab in-charge, after the meeting said that he came here to energise the party workers for the Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by Jakhar, who had met Sampla on April 20.

In response to a question, Rupani said Sampla is a senior and dedicated BJP member who has previously served as the state unit chief. He expressed confidence that Sampla will continue to support the BJP and play a crucial role in securing victory for the party candidate in the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

On the farmers opposing the BJP candidates in villages, Rupani stated that he has no such information.

On this occasion, Sampla asserted his commitment to the BJP, saying he will continue to remain a soldier of the party.

He said that when he had resigned from the post of chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) following the party's instructions, the party had told him that his services would be utilised in the organisation.

He further said that he was made various promises, including fielding for the Lok Sabha polls.

Sampla said that his political opponents were circulating rumours alleging corruption against him. He challenged these claims, urging for legal action if any evidence of such accusation exists.

Sampla, a Dalit leader, successfully contested from the Hoshiarpur seat in 2014. He had also been the minister of state for social justice and empowerment. In 2019, the BJP fielded Som Parkash from the seat.

Sampla headed the National Commission for Scheduled Castes from 2021 to 2023.

On Tuesday, Sampla's relative Robin Sampla joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Robin was the vice-president of Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha.

