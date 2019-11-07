International Development News
Woman officer harassed during Tis Hazari clash, constable's loaded pistol missing

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 20:44 IST
A woman officer was allegedly harassed during the Tis Hazari court complex clashes and a loaded pistol of a woman constable has been missing since the violence last week, sources said on Thursday. Police are probing both the cases and efforts are on to trace the missing 9mm pistol, they said

In the Saturday clashes, at least 20 police personnel and several lawyers were injured. CCTV camera footage is being examined and appropriate legal action will be taken in the woman officer's case, the sources said.

In one of the many videos that surfaced following the incident, lawyers are seen purportedly harassing the woman officer, who is flanked by other police personnel and trying to control a group of lawyers. Later, she can be seen running, with some lawyers trying to catch hold of her while some policemen try to shield her.

The sources said the 9mm pistol went missing after the clash. FIR has been registered in the case, they said. The Crime Branch's Special Investigation Team, which is probing the Tis Hazari clashes, is in the process of recording the statements of all the officers who were part of controlling the crowd on Saturday, according to a senior police official.

In another video, lawyers can be seen barging inside the administrative area of the court and assaulting policemen. A group of lawyers can be seen in another CCTV grab trying to set a vehicle ablaze while police personnel are throwing water to disperse them even as a man suspected to be from the legal fraternity can be seen threatening police personnel by brandishing a metal chain.

The same person in another video is seen allegedly threatening the policeman who was apparently recording the video of one of the incidents. In the third video, some lawyers can be seen trying to break open the lock-up inside the court complex after the policemen took one of the advocates inside the lockup following the tiff.

The SIT is examining all the CCTV camera footage as part of the FIR registered following the violence and appropriate legal action will be taken in the matter after a thorough investigation, the senior officer said.

