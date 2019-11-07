International Development News
Development News Edition

It is my area, my home: Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur Corridor inauguration on Nov 9

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gurdaspur (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 22:13 IST
It is my area, my home: Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur Corridor inauguration on Nov 9
Sunny Deol. Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home". On being asked if he will attend the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, Sunny told media here, "If I won't go who will? I will definitely go. It is my area and my home."

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan will open the route on the other side.

India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Also Read: Sunny Deol to attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy held at IIT Bombay

The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.The idea to set up the Centre was mooted during th...

Brazil for first time votes against U.N. call for end to U.S. embargo on Cuba

Brazil voted for the first time with the United States on Thursday against an annual United Nations resolution condemning and calling for an end to Washingtons economic embargo on communist-run Cuba, while Colombia and Ukraine abstained.The...

UPDATE 3-EU's Vestager says Apple Pay has prompted many concerns

Apple Pay has attracted regulatory scrutiny as a result of several expressions of concern about the U.S. tech giants mobile payment service, Europes antitrust chief said on Thursday. Margrethe Vestagers comments come after an EU questionnai...

U.S. State Dept announces reward up to $10 million for two senior AQAP leaders

The United States on Thursday offered a reward of up to 10 million for information on two senior leaders of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula AQAP, the State Department said.Michael Evanoff, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019