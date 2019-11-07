International Development News
Punjab: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple

As the Sikh community around the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar here.

Punjab: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the Sikh community around the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar here. "In am here on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji to offer my prayers. Everyone should follow the teachings of Guru Nank Dev and have the feeling of love and brotherhood in their hearts," Kumar said.

He said that there should be peace and harmony across the country. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru, and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

This year, the festival is being celebrated with special fervor as it marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi should get full statehood: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar while addressing rally in national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

