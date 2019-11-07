Mini bus carrying tourists from Gujarat falls into gorge in

One person was feared dead while around 30 other tourists from Gujarat escaped on Thursday when a mini bus carrying them fell into a gorge while returning from the hill resort town of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, police said. The incident occurred late Thursday evening when the driver of the bus was negotiating a hair-pin bend on the ghat road and the vehicle reportedly got trapped between two trees at a depth of 50 feet after rolling down, they said quoting initial reports.

Most of the passengers, returning from Kodaikanal, about 100 km from here, were rescued by the Fire service personnel and local people and officials, police said. One woman was reported to have died, they said adding around 30 injured tourists had been admitted to a hospital.

