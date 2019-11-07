Drug peddler held with 8 kgs of poppy in Jammu
An alleged drug peddler was arrested with eight kilograms of poppy in Jammu, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Mohammad Tariq Hassan, a native of West Bengal, they said.
A police party intercepted a suspicious pedestrian for checking in Panjtirthi belt. After a search, eight kilograms of poppy were recovered from his possession, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused at Pacca Danga police station and an investigation is underway, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- drug peddler
- Jammu
- police party
- police station
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
99.5% polling in Jammu district in J-K's first-ever BDC election
Block Development Council elections held in Jammu and Kashmir
J-K: NPP stages protest, demands statehood for Jammu region
PM Narendra Modi arrives in border district of Rajouri to celebrate Diwali with troops guarding LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials
16 new professor, associate professor posts for Jammu, Srinagar GMCs