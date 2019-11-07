Drug peddler held with 8 kgs of poppy in Jammu

An alleged drug peddler was arrested with eight kilograms of poppy in Jammu, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Mohammad Tariq Hassan, a native of West Bengal, they said.

A police party intercepted a suspicious pedestrian for checking in Panjtirthi belt. After a search, eight kilograms of poppy were recovered from his possession, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused at Pacca Danga police station and an investigation is underway, they said.

