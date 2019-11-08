International Development News
Development News Edition

I and Rajinikanth continue to respect, criticize and endorse each other: Kamal Haasan

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said he and Rajinikanth have differing political views, yet they will always respect each other.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:42 IST
I and Rajinikanth continue to respect, criticize and endorse each other: Kamal Haasan
MKM leader and actor Kamal Haasan speaking at a function in Chennai on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Friday said he and Rajinikanth have differing political views, yet they will always respect each other. "Both of us (Rajinikanth and Haasan), at a point in time, decided that we'll respect each other as we believed that the future was going to be good for both of us. Today, we continue to respect, criticize & endorse each other," Haasan said speaking at an event held at his production house here.

They had earlier unveiled a statue of the late film director K Balachander together at the premises of Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International. The duo also paid floral tribute to Balachander by garlanding the bust.Speaking about Balachander, Haasan said that his contribution to cinema was immense.

"I am glad that they made it (statue) now, he (Balachander) was already an icon in the first year of his entry into the cinema world and he continues to be one now many years later. I believe that needs to be recognised," Haasan told reporters here. Balachander won nine National Film Awards and was also honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 1987, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema. (ANI)

Also Read: EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

IAG, miners fall as trade angst weakens FTSE

A 3 drop in British Airways owner IAG led Londons FTSE 100 lower on Friday, as doubts about a U.S.-China trade deal halted a five-day winning streak for European markets. The main index was down 0.4 in early trade, with miners and Asia-focu...

Facilitate tax payers by explaining the law, Nirmala Sitharaman advises IRS officers

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday addressed the 69th batch of Indian Revenue Service Customs and Central Excise officials at their passing out ceremony to become officers who can facilitate honest and willing taxpayers and...

UPDATE 2-Biggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears

German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europes largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter. The Federal Statisti...

Demonetisation self inflicted wound on Indian economy: Youth Congress

The Youth Congress activists on Friday staged a demonstration outside Reserve Bank of India RBI office here, slamming the Modi government for implementing demonetization on the third anniversary of the move. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019