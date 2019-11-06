EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission
The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.
The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta, and prosciutto di Parma. The agreement is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020.
