Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

Over two months after the Supreme Court Collegium modified its resolution, the Central government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. In an official communique, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified, "The President is pleased to appoint Justice of the Bombay High Court to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

A Supreme Court Collegium had in May earlier this year recommended Justice Kureshi's elevation as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Four months later, the Collegium modified its order and recommended him as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Kureshi started his legal practice in July 1983, following which he served as the additional central government standing counsel till 1998. He was appointed as additional counsel for the Income-tax department in January 2000 and thereafter represented it in the Gujarat High Court.

In 2004, Justice Kureshi was given the charge of additional Judge of Gujarat High Court and confirmed as the permanent Judge the subsequent year. In 2018, he was transferred to the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

