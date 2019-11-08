International Development News
Development News Edition

Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC

Over two months after the Supreme Court Collegium modified its resolution, the Central government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 14:37 IST
Centre clears appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as Chief Justice of Tripura HC
Justice Akil Kureshi (Photo courtesy: Bombay High Court website). Image Credit: ANI

Over two months after the Supreme Court Collegium modified its resolution, the Central government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. In an official communique, the Ministry of Law and Justice notified, "The President is pleased to appoint Justice of the Bombay High Court to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office."

A Supreme Court Collegium had in May earlier this year recommended Justice Kureshi's elevation as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Four months later, the Collegium modified its order and recommended him as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Justice Kureshi started his legal practice in July 1983, following which he served as the additional central government standing counsel till 1998. He was appointed as additional counsel for the Income-tax department in January 2000 and thereafter represented it in the Gujarat High Court.

In 2004, Justice Kureshi was given the charge of additional Judge of Gujarat High Court and confirmed as the permanent Judge the subsequent year. In 2018, he was transferred to the Bombay High Court. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt clears Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation as Tripura HC chief justice

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric says security forces must keep peace

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric on Friday urged security forces to avoid using excessive force to quell weeks of anti-government unrest as authorities grapple with the countrys biggest crisis in years.Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who only...

Cyclone 'Bulbul' intensifies; rain pounds parts of WB, Odisha

Cyclone Bulbul over the Bay of Bengal has gained strength and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, triggering rain in several parts of coastal Odisha and its adjoining areas, an IMD official said. Centred over west-central and adj...

Efforts being made to paint me with 'saffron', says

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with saffron, the ideological colour the national party is associated with. He accused a section of media...

Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in film about eve of JFK's death

Chris Pine has joined director Alfonso Gomez-Rejons movie about the evening of John F Kennedys assassination. The film titled Newsflash will feature Pine in the role of media icon Walter Cronkite, reported The Wrap.The film takes place on N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019