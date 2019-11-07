Govt clears Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation as Tripura HC chief justice

Ending months of standoff, the name of Justice Akil Kureshi of the Bombay High Court is learnt to have been cleared for elevation as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court, government sources said on Thursday. The file has been cleared by the government and is now pending before the President for signing the warrant of appointment, they said.

The Supreme Court collegium had earlier recommended him to head the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Following reservations raised by the government, the collegium modified its recommendation and proposed his name as the Tripura High Court chief justice.

