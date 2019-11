Dharmendra Pradhan meets Andhra CM, Guv in Amaravati

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat here. The Union Minister also met Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan during his visit.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Pradhan tweeted, "Met Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhushan Harichandan on my visit to the state today." "Informed him about various oil and gas projects being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh, especially in KG Basin which has a huge potential to help meet India's future gas demand," he added. (ANI)

