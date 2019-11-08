International Development News
Development News Edition

Clerics, priests ask people to respect SC verdict in Ayodhya case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:55 IST
Clerics, priests ask people to respect SC verdict in Ayodhya case

Clerics and priests here have appealed to people to honour the Supreme Court's verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and respect religious sentiments. The judgment in the case is expected to be pronounced before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. "We should all respect the judgment. We should exercise restraint and not hurt religious sentiments of any community," Imam of the Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told PTI.

He said an all-religious meeting was recently organised at the Islamic Centre here to discuss several aspects before the judgment. "The Ayodhya case is the biggest and most sensitive case of independent India. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to honour the verdict and maintain peace," Mahali said.

He appealed to all clerics to tell Muslims "not to feel afraid and repose their faith in the Constitution and the judiciary. Spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) Maulana Yasoob Abbas said ,"Every person irrespective of any religion must honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court."

"We have full faith in the judiciary and the Constitution of India. We will stand with the judgment of the apex court. People should talk about development of their homes, cities, state and nation and not be swayed away by religious sentiments," he said.         Priest at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj Sarvesh Shukla said, "My only appeal to the people is to honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case." "I am confident that people of this country are quite mature, and they will accept the judgement delivered by the court," he said.

Father Donald De Souza, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow told PTI: "Ours is a functional democracy, and rule of law has to be followed by all. The court's judgment has to be fully respected by everyone without any bias. This is called 'sanskaar'." A five-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI had reserved the verdict on October 16 after concluding the 40-day-long hearing in the politically sensitive case.         Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

China's top chip maker urges U.S. firms to help ease tensions

The head of Chinas top state-run semiconductor maker, Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, called on U.S. companies to do better in efforts to overcome China-U.S. tech tensions given they continue to profit from the Chinese market. Semiconductors have be...

Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM

HIGHLIGHTThe BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a 50-50 power-sharing agreement before the elections.Amid the political stalemate in Mahar...

Tech companies rush to fight misinformation ahead of UK vote

Facebook is opening up a war room to quickly respond to election hoaxes. Twitter is banning political ads. Google plans to crack down on bogus videos on YouTube.Social media platforms say they are mounting a vigorous campaign against misinf...

Thai police accuse Muslim insurgents of attack in southern Thailand

Police in Thailand on Friday blamed the worst attack in years in the countrys restive south on the regions main Muslim insurgent group, the Barisan Revolusi Nasional. Fifteen people, including a police officer and many village defence volun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019