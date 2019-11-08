International Development News
Development News Edition

I've no knowledge of CM's Singapore visit, says Kiran Bedi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Puducherry
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:36 IST
I've no knowledge of CM's Singapore visit, says Kiran Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Friday said she has no information on Chief Minister's and Minister's travel abroad. The Chief Minister V Narayansamy, accompanied by Industries Minister M O H F Shah Jahan and chairman of the Industries Development Corporation R Siva, MLA, is currently on a visit to Singapore to hold discussions with industrialists to attract investments to the Union territory.

She said in her whatsapp message that she came to know of the trip through media reports and added that the Chief Minister was on a private visit (to Singapore) but was doing government work while on such a visit. "Everyone in the government should seek prior approval of the appointing authority as per the rules," she said.

"For the Chief Minister and other Ministers of Puducherry, the President is the appointing authority. It is not known if the Chief Minister had taken permission for his current visit and also for the visits in the past," she said adding that "Information about his travels abroad was mostly known through media reports or rumours." Bedi said this applies to the Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao who is known to make frequent visits to Sri Lanka. "The government of India should also know who is hosting the Chief Minister and the Ministers and funding while they are on a private visit. It is also a question of security of the state and also of the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues." As an administrator she said she was dealing with departmental cases and public servants.

"When an official went abroad without prior permission he or she has been charged with penalties as punishment and treated as an act of indiscipline," she said. She said she had been compelled to report in the case of visits by Chief Minister and Ministers to Government of India toremind them of the protocols and the processes required for their foreign travels, official or private.

Bedi said, "In the interest of security, I have been compelled to report this to the government of India with a requestto remind Chief Minister and other Ministers of the protocols applicable for their visits and to follow the due processes required for their foreign travels, private or official." PTI COR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's Geagea sees politicians "on another planet", fears unrest

Lebanese leaders appear to be on another planet with no sign of a new government despite an economic crisis, one of the countrys main Christian politicians said on Friday, warning of social unrest if basic goods run short.Samir Geagea, head...

CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Why are Republicans hell-bent on exposing Trump whistleblower?

An aggressive push by President Donald Trumps Republican allies to unmask an anonymous whistleblower who ignited the impeachment inquiry could help shore up voter support for Trump, as Congress enters a critical new phase of televised heari...

US STOCKS-Wall St set for subdued open as trade-fuelled rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open slightly lower on Friday after a record run this week that was fuelled by rising hopes of a U.S.-China trade truce and an upbeat corporate earnings season. The SP 500 and Dow Jones indexes closed a...

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019