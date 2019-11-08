International Development News
Development News Edition

People want amicable solution to Ayodhya case, say they want to leave past behind

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ayodhya
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 19:03 IST
People want amicable solution to Ayodhya case, say they want to leave past behind

Rajesh Kumar, a small-time farmer, has spent most of his life amid the uncertainty that followed the Babri Masjid demolition, but he says that the people want to move on now and leave the past behind. Kumar is not alone, he and several others seem tired of answering questions about the controversial issue and now want an amicable settle of the dispute.

Shiv Sakal, who lives near Badhi Devkali bypass in Ayodhya, said, "I sincerely pray to Lord Ram that this dispute be resolved at earliest, so that the element of uncertainty is gone from our minds once and for all. Many of my relatives who live in Bundelkhand are sceptical of coming to Ayodhya and say that they will come here only after the Supreme Court judgement is delivered next week." Ramdas, who runs a tea shop in Ahmadpur area of Barabanki also expresses a similar view.

"Whenever any person stops here to have a 'kulhad' of tea, they invariably start discussing the outcome of the case with me. With folded hands I only say 'hoi so jo Ram rachee raakhaa' (whatever Lord Ram has written for us, only that will happen)." "But, I feel that this issue has been going on for a long time, and it must be resolved at the earliest," he said.

With the town having been in the limelight for decades over the issue, most people are reluctant to speak to reporters about the verdict, but the matter is on their minds. Besides the discussions in tea shops and roadside eateries, men and women can be heard talking about it as they go about their daily business. Mahendra Singh, a resident of Ram Sanehi Ghat in Barabanki who works in Ayodhya, said, "I take a bus to the temple to reach work everyday. The discussion after a point of time always comes to the Ayodhya dispute and the much-awaited judgment."

"I frequently speak to my in-laws who live in Ayodhya and all of us feel that this must be resolved soon," he says as he waits for the bus. At a betel shop in Rasauli in Barabanki district, the owner can be heard scolding his young nephew who asks him to speculate about the court decision.

"Whatever will happen in the Ayodhya will be known to us in the next week. Your focus should be the task assigned to you," he says. The farmer, Rajesh Kumar, says, "I read recently in local newspapers that the judgement on Ayodhya issue will be out soon. I hope that there is no more delay, we want to leave the past behind."

People living in Ayodhya say that even though they are eagerly anticipating the verdict, normalcy is prevailing in the town. Farooq, 25, who drives small commercial vehicles to earn a living said, "I live close to Ram Janmabhoomi police station and life seems to be normal. At least I do not feel terrorised or that I'm living in an atmosphere of fear."

Mohammad Mujib Khan (74), who runs a shoe shop in the same area says that the decision of the Supreme Court will be accepted by everyone. "In fact, my Hindu brothers have told me not to leave my place when the judgement is delivered," he says as he plays with his young grandson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra: Tehsildar demands Rs 8 lakh from farmer as bribe for land tax clearance, 1 held

The Anti Corruption Bureau ACB has arrested a private person sent by a woman Tehsildar to collect a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from a farmer, police said on Friday. After D Suresh farmer complained to the ACB, the bureau sleuths laid a trap and cau...

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...

Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak

Zimbabwe has suspended imports of livestock and meat from South Africa for the second time this year after an outbreak of foot and mouth in the north of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. In January, Zimbabwe joined Botsw...

Backing for Mexico's leader hits lowest ebb after security setbacks - poll

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slipped to its lowest since he took office nearly a year ago, dragged down by security lapses, a tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky show...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019