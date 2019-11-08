CM reviews law and order situation with top officials
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday reviewed the law and order situation in the state with top officials, the government said. A brief release said the chief minister chaired the review meeting.
The meeting comes ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case, expected next week. Palaniswami reviewed the law and order situation with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Niranjan Mardi, state police chief JK Tripathy and Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan, it added..
