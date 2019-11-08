International Development News
Development News Edition

TN CM launches free laddu prasadam at Madurai Meenakshi temple

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 20:32 IST
TN CM launches free laddu prasadam at Madurai Meenakshi temple

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday launched the free laddu prasadam distribution scheme at the Madurai Meenakshi temple. The Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme through video conferencing from the Secretariat here, under which devotees visiting the ancient temple will be provided laddu prasadam through the day and all round the year, an official release said.

The new scheme apparently was structured following the practice at the Tirupati Sri Venkateshwara hill shrine. The initiative to provide laddus at the Madurai temple has been in the pipeline for quite some time and from today onwards devotees, after darshan, are being provided laddus.

According to sources at the Meenakshi temple,about 20,000 devotees visit the shrine every day and machinery has been procured to produce about 2,000 laddus in an hour. Senior government officials participated in the launch event at both the Secretariat here and in Madurai.

Palaniswami also inaugurated a commercial complex at the Ratnagiri Sri Balamurugan temple (Vellore District), a dormitory for devotees at the Alangudi Abathsahayeswara Swamy temple (Tiruvarur), a marriage hall in the premises of Surathamman Temple at Peerkankaranai (near Tambaram in Kancheepuram district) through video conferencing. All the new buildings were built at a total cost of about of Rs 2.06 crore, the government said.

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Madurai is one of the famed places of Hindu worship in Tamil Nadu. The temple is also an important spiritual destination in the Madurai-Rameswaram temple circuit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil Justice Minister says ruling that could free Lula must be respected

A decision by Brazils top court, which could free former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, should be respected, Brazils Justice Minister Sergio Moro said on Friday.Brazils Supreme Court decided on Thursday to end the mandatory imprisonme...

Prasad exhorts DoT officers to become torchbearers of tech transformation

Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday exhorted his department officials to become torchbearers of technology transformation and pro-actively brainstorm on issues like quality of service, cybersecurity as well as futuristic areas of...

UPDATE 9-Hong Kong vigils for dead student turn to street clashes

Candlelight Hong Kong vigils mourning a student who died on Friday after a high fall during a pro-democracy rally quickly spiralled into street fires and cat-and-mouse clashes between pro-democracy protesters and police. The centre of viole...

Include non-RERA projects in Rs 25k-cr bailout fund: Homebuyers' body FPCE urges PM

Homebuyers body FPCE on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to modify eligibility conditions for the Rs 25,000 crore real estate bailout fund to include financing of housing projects that are out of the ambit of RERA law because of va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019