TN CM launches free laddu prasadam at Madurai Meenakshi temple

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday launched the free laddu prasadam distribution scheme at the Madurai Meenakshi temple. The Chief Minister inaugurated the scheme through video conferencing from the Secretariat here, under which devotees visiting the ancient temple will be provided laddu prasadam through the day and all round the year, an official release said.

The new scheme apparently was structured following the practice at the Tirupati Sri Venkateshwara hill shrine. The initiative to provide laddus at the Madurai temple has been in the pipeline for quite some time and from today onwards devotees, after darshan, are being provided laddus.

According to sources at the Meenakshi temple,about 20,000 devotees visit the shrine every day and machinery has been procured to produce about 2,000 laddus in an hour. Senior government officials participated in the launch event at both the Secretariat here and in Madurai.

Palaniswami also inaugurated a commercial complex at the Ratnagiri Sri Balamurugan temple (Vellore District), a dormitory for devotees at the Alangudi Abathsahayeswara Swamy temple (Tiruvarur), a marriage hall in the premises of Surathamman Temple at Peerkankaranai (near Tambaram in Kancheepuram district) through video conferencing. All the new buildings were built at a total cost of about of Rs 2.06 crore, the government said.

The Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple at Madurai is one of the famed places of Hindu worship in Tamil Nadu. The temple is also an important spiritual destination in the Madurai-Rameswaram temple circuit..

