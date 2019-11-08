Andhra Pradesh: At least 10 die in road accident in Chittoor
At least 10 people died after a container lost control, hit the divider and later fell on an auto and a two-wheeler here on Friday.
At least 10 people died after a container lost control, hit the divider and later fell on an auto and a two-wheeler here on Friday. The incident took place at Mogilighat in Bangarupalyam Mandal of Chittoor district.
"At least 10 persons are dead. The police are busy in rescue operations. The bodies are being shifted to the nearest hospital," Bangarypalyam Police told ANI. The police are apprehending that the death toll may increase further.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
