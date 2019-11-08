Tis Hazari clash: Video shows woman officer pleading with lawyers to not indulge in violence

Days after lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex, a purported video of the incident emerged on Friday in which a woman officer can be seen pleading with a group of advocates to not indulge in violence. The video follows a similar one which was circulated on social media on Thursday, wherein a group of men is seen assaulting the same lady officer.

In Friday's video, the officer is seen pleading with the lawyers with folded hands while her team tries to control the situation before getting overpowered by the angry mob. The lawyers can be seen pushing and shoving the officer and her team. Burning vehicles can be seen in the background.

In another video that emerged on Friday, the lawyers are seen attacking two senior police officers, who had gone to rescue the personnel trapped inside the court lock-up. The police personnel were later rescued and taken out of the court premises. Both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Friday sought an immediate probe into the alleged attack on the woman police officer.

Lawyers and police clashed at the Tis Hazari court complex here on Saturday over a parking dispute, leaving at least 20 police personnel and several advocates injured. Many vehicles were also set on fire, according to officials.

