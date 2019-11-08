Ayodhya verdict: Rajasthan CM Gehlot asks police to ensure law and order

Ahead of the Supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday directed senior police officials to ensure law and order in the state. He directed the top police officials to deploy senior officers in sensitive areas to prevent any trouble.

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the communally-sensitive case on Saturday. The chief minister reviewed the security arrangements and asked the officials to remain prepared for dealing with any situation. Sensitive localities have been identified and the police force is prepared to handle any potential trouble, an official said.

Gehlot said maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood was the topmost priority of the government. Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in Jaipur, police said.

A senior police official said policemen were on alert and section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed by district collectors and police commissioners as per the assessment and requirement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)