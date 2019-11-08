Maha: Construction worker dies in lift mishap in Thane

A laborer died in a lift mishap on Friday at a construction site in Hiranandani Estate area ofThane city, a civic official said

Abhishek Vishwakarma (25) got stuck in a service lift on the 15th floor of an under-construction building and received severe neck injuries, said Thane Regional DisasterManagement Cell chief Santosh Kadam

"One fire engine, an emergency tender, and two quick response vehicles reached the site and brought Vishwakarma out of the lift, but he had died by then due to severe neck injuries," Kadam informed.

