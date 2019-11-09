International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Restrictions imposed in J-K; schools, colleges to remain closed on Saturday

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 00:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 00:10 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Restrictions imposed in J-K; schools, colleges to remain closed on Saturday
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya case, restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir while schools and colleges will remain closed on November 9, officials said Friday night. "Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the SC verdict as a precautionary measure," DGP Dilbag Singh told PTI.

He said necessary security measures have been put in place to maintain law and order. All schools and educational institutions will remain closed on Saturday, he said.

The officials said CRPF personnel and policemen have been deployed in all the districts to keep a watch over the situation. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, thereby restricting assembly of four or more people, have been imposed in the Union Territory from midnight till further orders, they said.

All government and private schools shall remain closed on November 9 in all districts, the officials said Exams scheduled for Saturday have been postponed. The fresh dates for the same shall be notified separately, they said.

The officials said security has been beefed up at vulnerable places of worship. Saturday will be a dry day and no bursting of crackers will be allowed in the UT, they said.

The Supreme Court will pronounce the verdict in the communally-sensitive Ayodhya case on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films announce Bollywood collaboration

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict on Saturday, CJI starts clearing high profile cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seattle and Toronto set for another MLS Cup showdown

The MLS Cup final will have a familiar feel as Seattle Sounders face Toronto FC in the championship game for the third time in four years but there will be more than a trophy at stake. After splitting MLS Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, the cl...

Ayodhya verdict: Kerala CM urges all to maintain peace

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to all citizens to exercise restraint when reacting to the Supreme Court verdict to be delivered on Saturday morning on the sensitive Ayodhya dispute, whatsoever it be. The apex court is s...

Congress leaders to meet Saturday morning, ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Congress top brass would be meeting on Saturday morning to discuss its strategy in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict by the Supreme Court. Congress general secretary organization KC Venugopal said the meeting of the CWC would be held tomorrow...

Kuheli Chakraborty death case: Bengal Medical Council cancels registration of 3 doctors

The West Bengal Medical Council on Friday canceled the registration of three doctors after holding them guilty of negligence in treating a four-month-old baby who died at a hospital in April 2017. The baby was admitted to Apollo Gleneagles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019