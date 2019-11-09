International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Internet services temporarily suspended in Bharatpur, sec-144 imposed in Jaisalmer

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute which will be pronounced on Saturday, the Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur has ordered a temporary suspension of internet till tomorrow.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bharatpur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 08:43 IST
Order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute which will be pronounced on Saturday, the Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur has ordered a temporary suspension of internet till tomorrow. Apart from this the schools and college in the district will also remain closed, as per the orders of the District Collector.

According to the letter, this is being done to stop the spread of provocative and false news regarding the verdict. In a letter, issued on Friday, the Divisional Commissioner has ordered a 24-hour suspension of internet services from 6 am on November 9.

This includes 2G, 3G, 4G data internet services and a suspension of Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and all other social media by internet service providers except voice call of landlines and mobile phone services. The administration has also urged people to maintain harmony and respect the apex court's verdict.

In Jaisalmer also, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory order under CrPC section 144 to maintain law and order in the district. Similarly, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka and Delhi as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict in the decades-old Ayodhya dispute.

Section 144 of CrPC, which prohibits the gathering of more than four people, has been clamped in entire Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The prohibitory orders will be in effect in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and Bengaluru. "Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Bengaluru from 7 am-12 midnight," Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its historic judgement in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

