Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, Gadkari appeals all to maintain peace

Ahead of the landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday requested all to accept the Supreme Court's judgment and maintain peace.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Nagpur (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 09:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 09:03 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking to reporters in Nagpur on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday requested all to accept the Supreme Court's judgment and maintain peace. "We have full faith in our judiciary. I appeal to all to accept the Supreme Court's verdict and maintain peace," he told reporters here.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be addressing the media at 1 pm today, following Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya land case. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgment will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not believe in rumours being spread on social media.

Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

