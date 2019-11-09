International Development News
Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case: TN CM appeals for peace

With the Supreme Court slated to deliver its verdict on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami appealed to all sections of the society to maintain peace and harmony. All should respect the verdict, he said in a statement.

"The Amma (late Jayalalithaa) government is ensuring good law and order in Tamil Nadu and people are maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood," he said. The court was scheduled to deliver its final judgment, he said and urged that "all should respect it and give no place for any law and order issue and ensure Tamil Nadu continued to remain peaceful." He sought the cooperation of all sections including, leaders of various faiths and political parties, besides people in this connection.

Meanwhile, the state has been brought a thick security blanket with vital installations including airports, railway stations and other places, where people congregate in good numbers coming under police vigil..

