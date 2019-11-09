Appeal all to respect SC's Ayodhya verdict: Naveen Patnaik

Ahead of the landmark verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday appealed to all citizens to respect the judgment and stressed the need to continue to live in peace and harmony. "Ahead of #AyodhyaVerdict, appeal to everyone to accept the judgement of the Honourable Supreme Court. Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric," he tweeted.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the Ayodhya land dispute case at 10:30 am today. The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for peace and unity and said the court judgment will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. Several other prominent political leaders have also appealed to citizens to maintain peace and not believe in rumours being spread on social media. Security has been beefed up across the country keeping in view of any untoward incident after the Supreme Court delivers its judgment in the Ayodhya case. (ANI)

