International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Internet services suspended in Jaipur, Bharatpur; educational institutes to remain closed in several districts

In view of the landmark verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, internet services have been suspended in Jaipur and Bharatpur on Saturday while educational institutes will remain closed in several districts of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 10:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 10:55 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Internet services suspended in Jaipur, Bharatpur; educational institutes to remain closed in several districts
Order issued by Divisional Commissioner, Bharatpur.. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the landmark verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, internet services have been suspended in Jaipur and Bharatpur on Saturday while educational institutes will remain closed in several districts of the state. According to the order, internet services were scheduled to be suspended for 24 hours in Jaipur Commissionerate from 10 am today. The Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur had, on the other hand, ordered a temporary suspension of internet till tomorrow.

Bharatpur, Ajmer and Bundi district authorities have also directed schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the states to remain closed today while prohibitory orders have been issued in Ajmer and Bundi districts of the state. Section 144, the prohibition of the assembly of more than four people in an area, has also been imposed and sale of liquor has been banned in Karnataka's twin cities Hubli-Dharwad.

Security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the historic decision by the apex court in the politically sensitive matter. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after 10:30 am today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard: SC.

On the contrary, Hindus established their case that they were in possession of outer courtyard SC....

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of the

Section 144 of CrPC clamped in Mumbai in view of theSCs Ayodhya verdict Police....

Deep sleep can rewire stress and anxiety: Study

In William Shakespeares masterpiece Macbeth, he had it right when he referred to sleep as the balm of hurt minds. While a full night of slumber stabilizes emotions, a sleepless night can trigger up to 30 per cent rise in anxiety levels, a n...

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site: SC

Muslims have not adduced evidence they were in exclusive possession of dispute site SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019