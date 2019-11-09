Ayodhya verdict: Internet services suspended in Jaipur, Bharatpur; educational institutes to remain closed in several districts

In view of the landmark verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute case, internet services have been suspended in Jaipur and Bharatpur on Saturday while educational institutes will remain closed in several districts of the state. According to the order, internet services were scheduled to be suspended for 24 hours in Jaipur Commissionerate from 10 am today. The Divisional Commissioner of Bharatpur had, on the other hand, ordered a temporary suspension of internet till tomorrow.

Bharatpur, Ajmer and Bundi district authorities have also directed schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the states to remain closed today while prohibitory orders have been issued in Ajmer and Bundi districts of the state. Section 144, the prohibition of the assembly of more than four people in an area, has also been imposed and sale of liquor has been banned in Karnataka's twin cities Hubli-Dharwad.

Security arrangements have been made across the country ahead of the historic decision by the apex court in the politically sensitive matter. A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its historic verdict on a batch of a petition against the 2010 Allahabad High Court order in the politically-sensitive Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case after 10:30 am today.

The top court had reserved its verdict on the matter on October 15 after hearing the case on a day-to-day basis for 40 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)