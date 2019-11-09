International Development News
Kejriwal welcomes SC verdict in Ayodhya case, appeals to people to maintain peace and harmony

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Friday in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The five judge bench of Supreme Court after hearing arguments of all parties gave its verdict. We welcome the SC judgement. The SC gave its verdict on decades old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony," Kejriwal tweeted after the court order. In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The bench, also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said possession of the disputed 2.77 acre land rights will handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who is one of the three litigants in the case. The possession however will remain with a central government receiver.

