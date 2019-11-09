International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: NCM chief condemns Jilani's 'review petition' remarks, says Muslims happy

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 13:09 IST
Ayodhya verdict: NCM chief condemns Jilani's 'review petition' remarks, says Muslims happy

National Commission for Minorities chairperson Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi on Saturday claimed that Muslims are happy with the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict and condemned Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani's remarks that a review of the ruling will be sought. The NCM chief's remarks came after Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's lawyer Jilani expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it.

"It could not have been a better judgment. This verdict will be a symbol of national unity. It will set an example for brotherhood and fraternity," Rizvi told PTI. The country will not get entangled in such issues and is moving forward, he said.

"This matter is now over. I condemn Zafaryab Jilani's statement after the verdict. Muslims will not fall into the trap of people like Jilani. They (Muslims) are happy and want to move forward in the spirit of brotherhood," Rizvi said. In an unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Koskinen, Oilers shut out Devils

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Perss...

Ayodhya verdict not a matter of win or loss for anybody: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute should not be seen as win or loss for anybody and appealed to countrymen to maintain peace and harmony. In a unanimous verdict, the top cour...

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Self-exiled Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy was taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials after he landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday, according to a Reuters witness.Sam Rainsy has vowed to return home ...

Dhrupad maestro Ramakant Gundecha cremated

Padma Shri-awardee Dhrupad vocalist Ramakant Gundecha was cremated in Bhopal on Saturday, a day after he died of a heart attack in the city. The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers Umakant-Ramakant, the 57-year-old vocalist suffered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019