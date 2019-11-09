International Development News
While inaugurating the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of the people of India and said that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor has "brought us immense happiness".

Kartarpur Corridor Inauguration: PM Modi thanks Imran Khan for "Respecting India's Sentiments"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak, Punjab on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

While inaugurating the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for respecting the sentiments of the people of India and said that the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor has "brought us immense happiness". "I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan Niazi, for respecting the sentiments of India. The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought us immense happiness," he said at the inauguration of the Integrated Check Post of Kartarpur Corridor here.

PM Modi said that it will now be easy to pay obeisance at Darbar Sahib gurudwara after the opening of Kartarpur corridor. Donning a turban, the Prime Minister said that it will be easy for pilgrims to undertake 'darshan' of the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib with the opening of the corridor.

"I am fortunate that I am dedicating the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to the country today. I thank all who were a part of the association of the corridor," he added. The Prime Minister said that Guru Nanak Dev gave the message of unity and brotherhood and said that he gave a new direction to the society.

"Guru Nanak Dev was an inspiration for the entire humanity. He taught us that truth and honesty always open the way to progress and prosperity. He also taught us that wealth will keep on coming, but true values always remain. We must continue to imbibe the teachings of Guru Nanak that are relevant in today's world," Modi said. The passenger terminal building, also known as Integrated Check Post, where pilgrims will get clearance to travel through the newly-built corridor. The ICP check post will facilitate Indian pilgrims to visit Gurudwara Kartapur Sahib in Pakistan.

The corridor, which connects the Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, is formally opened to pilgrims on Saturday, three days before the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, on November 12. Before heading for Dera Baba Nanak, the Prime Minister paid obeisance at historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi.

At the gurdwara, PM Modi was received by former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of celebrations connected with 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev. The Prime Minister was presented a 'siropa' (robe of honour) by Kaur on behalf of the SGPC. The first jatha of Indian Sikh pilgrims have arrived in Pakistan through the Kartarpur Corridor which will welcome 5,000 pilgrims per day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

