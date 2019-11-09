International Development News
Ayodhya: Everyone should respect SC verdict by maintaining harmony, says Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the Supreme Court judgment in the Ayodhya title dispute should be respected by all and harmony and peace should be maintained. “The day of judgment came after a long wait. Everyone should respect the decision by maintaining peace and harmony,” Gehlot told reporters here on Saturday.

“We have made all arrangements to deal with any situation or anti-social elements who try to create any disturbance,” he said. Targeting the BJP, the chief minister said the saffron party made Ram Temple a political issue and tried to "divide society for winning elections".

"BJP, RSS, VHP should have left the matter to the judiciary at that time. If they had done it, the country could have been saved from violence and bloodshed. They provoked people. Donation for Ram temple was collected. Babri Masjid was demolished and when the riots broke out, who had benefited?” he asked. Gehlot alleged that the saffron party's issues have nothing to do with the public and are only "election issues".

"They are doing politics in the name of religion, nationalism and Article 370 but public understands the truth,” he said. "The country's condition is deteriorating. Inflation is on the rise and jobs are not being generated. Rather, people are losing jobs. The finance minister's husband is saying that the government has no understanding of economy. They should adopt the financial policies of former prime ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. Only then will the country's economy become better,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

