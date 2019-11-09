It is historic decision of Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Sadhvi Ritambhara on Saturday said that the historic decision of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue has ended the long wait of the Indian society in this respect. "It is a historic decision of the Supreme Court. The society was waiting for years for such a decision. Lord Ram is life's supreme truth and this is the belief on which the Indian society sustains itself," Sadhvi Ritambhara told ANI.

"All efforts are worth now after this decision. Everyone should respect this decision. A grand temple should be constructed at the site," she added. The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this purpose.

The apex court has also directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five-acre to the Sunni Waqf Board. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

The decade-long legal dispute was fought by right-wing Hindu Mahasabha, a sect of Hindu monks Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board over 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. (ANI)

