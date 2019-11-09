Anonymous judge on Ayodhya bench sheds light on Lord Rama's birth on contested site

The judgment copy of Ayodhya title dispute case carries 116-page addendum authored by an anonymous judge who explained how the contested place was Lord Rama's birthplace. "It is concluded that faith and belief of Hindus since prior to construction of Mosque and subsequent from there has always been that Janmaasthan of Lord Ram is the place where Babri Mosque has been constructed which faith and belief is proved by documentary and oral evidence discussed above," the anonymous judge stated in the conclusion of the judgment.

The addendum said that the evidence clearly established that birthplace of Lord Ram was in the three-dome structure of Mosque. It was only during the British period that grilled iron wall was constructed dividing the walled premises of the Mosque into the inner courtyard and outer courtyard, said the judge.

"Grilled iron wall was constructed to keep Hindus outside the grilled iron wall in the outer courtyard. The fact that Hindus were by constructing an iron wall, dividing Mosque premises, kept outside the three-dome structure cannot be said to alter their faith and belief regarding the birthplace of Lord Ram." The judge took into note that Ayodhya, which is associated with Ram is treated like a holy city by Hindu scriptures and in Brihad-dharmottara Purana, Ayodhya is referred to one of seven holiest cities.

"Religious faith of a person is formed on traditions, religious scriptures and practices," the judge stated. The judge also said that Valmiki Ramayana contains ample description of the birth of Lord Ram as an incarnation of Vishnu, as a son of Dasaratha and Kaushalya at Ayodhya, quoting a 'Shlok' the judge said Shlok 10 tells about the birth of Lord Ram as the son of Kaushalya, which is extracted.

ASI clearly stated that Babar's Masjid at Ayodhya was built on the very spot where the old temple Janmasthan of Ramchandra was standing, the mysterious judge added. A five-judge bench of the apex court presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer directed the central government to form a trust to monitor the construction of a temple at the contested site and also directed that a five-acre plot to be allotted to Sunni Waqf Board for construction of a mosque. (ANI)

