Rajasthan:Representatives of various groups appeal to people to maintain peace after Ayodhya verdict

Representatives of various religious organisations here welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday and appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony. At a press conference, representatives of Muslim and Hindu organisations spoke in unison for upholding unity.

Mohammed Salim Engineer, vice-president of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said, "The apex court's decision is historic. It was awaited for a long time and the decision has come after going through a long process." Engineer pointed out that as representatives of all religions, they respect the verdict of the Supreme Court and accept the decision.

He added, "Of course, this decision is not a decision in favour of everyone as there are some who are in favour of the verdict while it is against the expectations of some people. Therefore, this decision should not be taken as a victory or defeat of anyone." Suresh Mishra, president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, said the apex court has given a very good decision noting that "a mosque will be built and a temple will also be built" and added that everyone should welcome the judgment.

Mishra appealed to the people to maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood.

