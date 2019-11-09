International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: people urged not to post provocative messages

  • PTI
  • |
  Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 09-11-2019 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:11 IST
The Odisha police on Saturday said anyone found posting provocative messages on social media following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid land dispute case would face the consequences. Director General of Police BK Sharma said security personnel have been deployed at sensitive places in all the districts and SPs are monitoring the situation.

There has been no report on breach of peace anywhere in the state, the DGP said. "We are keeping a close watch on social media. Anyone found posting any matter that affects social harmony will be firmly dealt with," Sharma said.

"We have also activated the intelligence apparatus of the police department," the DGP said adding that SPs were instructed to keep in touch with community elders to avoid any untoward incident. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also urged the people to maintain peace and accept the Supreme Court verdict.

"Let us continue to live in peace and harmony. The spirit of brotherhood is the hallmark of our secular fabric," Patnaik said in his twitter post. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, also issued an advisory suggesting the people not to believe in rumours.

"Do not post/tweet any content on social media which hurts anybody's religious sentiment and do not share/forward any provocative content on social media platform," DCP Cuttack said in a twitter post. Superintendents of Police of Bolangir and Koraput also requested the people to maintain peace and not to spread rumours in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya case.

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Secretary A K Tripathy directed district collectors and SPs to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony across the state. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque..

