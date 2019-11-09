Ayodhya verdict historic, will strengthen social fabric: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case historic, saying it would further strengthen the country's social fabric. Khattar's reaction came after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier in the day, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"The verdict given by the Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue is historic. This verdict will help further strengthen the country's social fabric," the chief minister tweeted. Authorities in Haryana's Mewat region, which has a sizeable Muslim population, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC till Monday as a precautionary measure. Prohibitory orders were also imposed at a few other districts of the state, especially those bordering Uttar Pradesh that include Yamunanagar and Faridabad.

In Nuh, all educational institutions had also been ordered to remain shut from November 9 to 10, Nuh district Superintendent of Police Sangeeta Kalia said over the phone. The decision to shut educational institutions was taken before the apex court was to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya case.

Officials said there were no reports of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state after the verdict came out. Meanwhile, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said that in view of the prohibitory orders imposed at some places in the state, the party has suspended till further notice its programme to hold protests against the central and state governments on various issues.

The Haryana Congress had planned statewide protests from November 7 to 14.

