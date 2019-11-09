International Development News
No untoward incidents in Telangana

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 09-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:06 IST
No untoward incidents were reported in Telangana and the situation remained peaceful on Saturday in the aftermath of the Supreme Courts verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, police said. Security was beefed up in all sensitive areas of the state by deploying additional forces to prevent any untoward incidents ahead of the verdict and all necessary measures were made to maintain peace and law and order, they said.

The situation is peaceful in Telangana like in the entire country. All people have shown maturity and they feel the issue has been finally settled, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order)Jitendertold PTI.

He said as a precautionary measure deployment of additional forces in sensitive areas of the state will remain in place depending on the situation in the country and added police will continue to monitor the situation. Another senior police official said the situation in the Old City here remained totally peaceful.

Three activists of the city-based Darsgah Jihad-O- Shahadat (DJS) were taken into preventive custody following inputs that they may deliver provocative speeches, police said. The trio was subsequently released.

The Rapid Action Force, the specialised anti-riot force, was deployed in certain sensitive pockets of Old City. Police earlier asked citizens not to believe in any rumours including those on social media and warned of initiating stringent action against those indulging in spreading false information.

Ahead of the verdict, all unit officers were asked to be on alert in the state. The Director General of Police had also conducted a tele-conference with them on Saturday morning and discussed security measures.

Police said they have been conducting peace committee meetings with all community elders over the past few days and requested them to cooperate and counsel community members not to resort to anything untoward..

