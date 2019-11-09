Veterinary student killed by woman friend's kin in Nagpur

A 22-year-old veterinary science student was allegedly killed in Parseoni in Nagpur by the family of a married woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday. Ashish Raghunath Kangali (22), a resident of Bachhera village, was killed in the woman's farm on October 31 when he had gone to meet her, an official said.

"The woman's father Ramdas Parteti (50) and her uncle Dilip Parteti (45) saw Kangali at the farm and managed to overpower him and strangle him to death. They then disposed of the body in a nearby jungle," he said. Kangali's family filed a missing complaint, and a probe zeroed in on Ramdas and Dilip on Friday, he said.

"The accused led us to Kangali's decomposed and animal-eaten body in the jungle. We have arrested Ramdas and Dilip for murder," he said..

