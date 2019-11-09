International Development News
Development News Edition

Veterinary student killed by woman friend's kin in Nagpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:27 IST
Veterinary student killed by woman friend's kin in Nagpur

A 22-year-old veterinary science student was allegedly killed in Parseoni in Nagpur by the family of a married woman he was in a relationship with, police said on Saturday. Ashish Raghunath Kangali (22), a resident of Bachhera village, was killed in the woman's farm on October 31 when he had gone to meet her, an official said.

"The woman's father Ramdas Parteti (50) and her uncle Dilip Parteti (45) saw Kangali at the farm and managed to overpower him and strangle him to death. They then disposed of the body in a nearby jungle," he said. Kangali's family filed a missing complaint, and a probe zeroed in on Ramdas and Dilip on Friday, he said.

"The accused led us to Kangali's decomposed and animal-eaten body in the jungle. We have arrested Ramdas and Dilip for murder," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...

In Ayodhya, devotees rejoice at SC verdict, many say they are relieved and hope for peace

A sense of relief prevailed on Saturday evening among residents of Ayodhya, irrespective of their faith, with many saying that the Supreme Court verdict has finally ended the uncertainty that plagued the temple city due to the highly-polari...

Mercedes Benz to build zero-emission G-Class EV

The automobile industry is pacing towards e-mobility and the latest luxury car maker to announce its steps towards the zero-emission goal is Mercedes.In an official tweet, the company promised to introduce a zero-emission EV version of the ...

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019