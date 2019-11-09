SC has given verdict on construction of Ram temple, increase in accountability for nation-building: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and the decision has made it incumbent on all citizens to take the responsibility of nation-building more seriously. "The Supreme Court has given its decision on the construction of Ram Mandir. This decision has made it incumbent upon all citizens to take our responsibility of nation-building even more seriously," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

He said that as citizens, it is incumbent upon the people to follow the law of the land and its rules and regulations. "As a society, each and every Indian must work by prioritising our duties and responsibilities. The harmony, brotherhood, friendship, unity, and peace among us all, is very important for the nation's development. Only if we Indians, work together and walk onwards together, will we be able to achieve our goals and objectives," he said.

He said the manner in which every section of society, every community, every religion, the entire nation has embraced the verdict with open arms was a manifestation of India's age-old ethos, culture, traditions as well as our inherent spirit of brotherhood. "The virtues for which India is known -- unity in diversity. This spirit is clearly visible today. Even after thousands of years, if somebody wishes to understand India's ethos of unity in diversity, today would be referred to as a classic example," he said. (ANI).

