International Development News
Development News Edition

SC has given verdict on construction of Ram temple, increase in accountability for nation-building: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and the decision has made it incumbent on all citizens to take the responsibility of nation-building more seriously.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:35 IST
SC has given verdict on construction of Ram temple, increase in accountability for nation-building: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya and the decision has made it incumbent on all citizens to take the responsibility of nation-building more seriously. "The Supreme Court has given its decision on the construction of Ram Mandir. This decision has made it incumbent upon all citizens to take our responsibility of nation-building even more seriously," the Prime Minister said in his address to the nation.

He said that as citizens, it is incumbent upon the people to follow the law of the land and its rules and regulations. "As a society, each and every Indian must work by prioritising our duties and responsibilities. The harmony, brotherhood, friendship, unity, and peace among us all, is very important for the nation's development. Only if we Indians, work together and walk onwards together, will we be able to achieve our goals and objectives," he said.

He said the manner in which every section of society, every community, every religion, the entire nation has embraced the verdict with open arms was a manifestation of India's age-old ethos, culture, traditions as well as our inherent spirit of brotherhood. "The virtues for which India is known -- unity in diversity. This spirit is clearly visible today. Even after thousands of years, if somebody wishes to understand India's ethos of unity in diversity, today would be referred to as a classic example," he said. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 to be smaller in size: Report

Enough of the tall displays, Apple may actually be considering going back to smaller, easier-to-handle smartphones with its iPhone 12 in 2020.Based on the concept design renders created by PhoneArena, the iPhone 12 could come with a design ...

Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB says may seek review; several Muslim leaders, bodies against it

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB said on Saturday that it was was contemplating to seek a review of the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict, even as several leaders and top organisations of the community called for not pursuing the...

Sunny Deol hopes Kartarpur corridor will help in maintaining peace between India, Pak

BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol on Saturday expressed happiness after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistans Kartarpur through the landmark corridor and voiced hope that the step would further help in maintaining peace between India ...

Om Birla asks students to develop new tech for India's growth

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said Indian youth must work towards developing new technologies to ensure the progress of the country. Speaking at the 15th annual convocation of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology KIIT deemed-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019