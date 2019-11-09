Sunny Deol hopes Kartarpur corridor will help in maintaining peace between India, Pak

BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol on Saturday expressed happiness after visiting Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur through the landmark corridor and voiced hope that the step would further help in maintaining peace between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Deol said, "It was a really nice visit. I hope that the corridor further helps in maintaining peace (between India and Pakistan). This was ours beginning towards it."

Deol was a part of the first official 'jatha' which attended the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in Pakistan today.Kartarpur Sahib Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor from the Indian side while Imran Khan opened the route on Pakistan side.India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of the Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)